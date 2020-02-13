Is Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KOF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 2.06% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KOF has moved about 6.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.36% on average. As we can see, Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, KOF belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.81% so far this year, meaning that KOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

KOF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

