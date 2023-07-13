Is Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KOF has returned 21.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -1.1%. This means that Coca-Cola FEMSA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lamb Weston (LW) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.8%.

Over the past three months, Lamb Weston's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that KOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lamb Weston falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola FEMSA and Lamb Weston. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

