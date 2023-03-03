Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola European (CCEP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola European is one of 198 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCEP has returned 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.1% on average. As we can see, Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chewy (CHWY). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Chewy's current year EPS has increased 270% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that CCEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Chewy falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #104. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola European and Chewy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

