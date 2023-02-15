Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola European (CCEP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola European is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 197 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CCEP has gained about 1.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.4%.

Over the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that CCEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.7%.

Coca-Cola European and e.l.f. Beauty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

