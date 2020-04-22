Is Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Co-Diagnostics (CODX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Co-Diagnostics is one of 894 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CODX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODX's full-year earnings has moved 741.67% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CODX has moved about 1,397.99% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.01%. This means that Co-Diagnostics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CODX is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.06% so far this year, so CODX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CODX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

