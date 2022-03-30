Is CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

CNX Resources Corporation. is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNX Resources Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CNX has gained about 52.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 27.3%. This means that CNX Resources Corporation. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Peabody Energy (BTU). The stock is up 135.5% year-to-date.

In Peabody Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 123.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CNX Resources Corporation. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.1% so far this year, so CNX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Peabody Energy falls under the Coal industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +53.6%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CNX Resources Corporation. and Peabody Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.