Is CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CNX Resources Corporation. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNX Resources Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX's full-year earnings has moved 33.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CNX has returned about 32.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 17%. This means that CNX Resources Corporation. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Murphy USA (MUSA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.8%.

For Murphy USA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CNX Resources Corporation. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.7% so far this year, so CNX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +20.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on CNX Resources Corporation. and Murphy USA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

