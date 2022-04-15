Is CNX Resources (CNX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CNX Resources Corporation. is one of 257 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CNX Resources Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX's full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CNX has returned 63.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 31.1%. This shows that CNX Resources Corporation. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Peabody Energy (BTU) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 223.1%.

For Peabody Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 123.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, CNX Resources Corporation. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.6% so far this year, so CNX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Peabody Energy belongs to the Coal industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #6. The industry has moved +88.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CNX Resources Corporation. and Peabody Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

