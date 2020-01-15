Is CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CNX Midstream Partners is one of 296 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNXM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXM's full-year earnings has moved 18.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CNXM has returned about 1.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 0.31% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CNX Midstream Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CNXM belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.92% so far this year, so CNXM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CNXM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

