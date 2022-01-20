Is CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNSP's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CNSP has returned about 6.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -14.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Celyad SA (CYAD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.4%.

For Celyad SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 538 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 31.2% so far this year, so CNSP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Celyad SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Celyad SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

