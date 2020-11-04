Is CNOOC (CEO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CNOOC (CEO). CEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CEO's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 6.91, with a median of 10.04.

We also note that CEO holds a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CEO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.87. Within the past year, CEO's PEG has been as high as 3.64 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.73.

We should also highlight that CEO has a P/B ratio of 0.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.62. CEO's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CNOOC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CEO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

