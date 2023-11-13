Is CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CNO Financial Group (CNO). CNO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CNO is its P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CNO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.42. Over the past 12 months, CNO's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.37.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CNO has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that CNO has a P/CF ratio of 8.75. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.70. Over the past year, CNO's P/CF has been as high as 9.28 and as low as 2.40, with a median of 4.95.

Investors could also keep in mind Old Republic International (ORI), an Insurance - Multi line stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Old Republic International holds a P/B ratio of 1.33 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.42. ORI's P/B has been as high as 1.36, as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.26 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CNO Financial Group and Old Republic International strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNO and ORI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

