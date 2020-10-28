Is CNB Financial (CCNE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

CNB Financial (CCNE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.88. Over the past year, CCNE's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.52 and as low as 6.43, with a median of 8.53.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCNE has a P/S ratio of 1.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.93.

Finally, we should also recognize that CCNE has a P/CF ratio of 8.25. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.35. Within the past 12 months, CCNE's P/CF has been as high as 11.69 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 6.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CNB Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCNE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

