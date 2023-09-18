Is CNB Financial (CCNE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

CNB Financial (CCNE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.18. Over the past year, CCNE's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.05 and as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.22.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCNE's P/B ratio of 0.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCNE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Over the past year, CCNE's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.91.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCNE has a P/S ratio of 1.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

Finally, investors should note that CCNE has a P/CF ratio of 5.93. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.85. Over the past year, CCNE's P/CF has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 6.51.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) may be another strong Banks - Northeast stock to add to your shortlist. OFG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

OFG Bancorp sports a P/B ratio of 1.30 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.15. In the past 52 weeks, OFG's P/B has been as high as 1.46, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CNB Financial and OFG Bancorp are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCNE and OFG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

