Is CMC Materials Stock A Buy At $120 Levels?

We believe that CMC Materials stock (NASDAQ: CCMP), a supplier of polishing slurries and polishing pads used in the semiconductor industry, is a good buying opportunity at the present time. CCMP stock trades near $120 currently and it is, in fact, down 28% from its pre-Covid high of around $167 in March 2020 – before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The company’s stock price has seen a decline of over 18% since the first week of August, when it reported its fiscal Q3 results. This can be attributed to its earnings of $1.86 per share, which were well below the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company also lowered its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be $360 million, compared to earlier guidance of $380 million, at mid-point of its range. The company’s management cited higher raw materials and freight and logistics costs as factors that are impacting its margins. This didn’t bode well with the investors, with CCMP stock seeing a large drop. But now that the stock has corrected meaningfully to accommodate the slower growth expected in the near term, we believe that CCMP stock looks attractive at the current levels of around $120.

While CCMP stock has seen lower levels during the current Covid-19 crisis, how did it fare in the 2008 crisis? In this note we focus on a comparative analysis of CMC Materials stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our interactive dashboard.

Timeline of Coronovirus Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high.

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 97 % from the lows seen on Mar 23, 2020, as the Fed's multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

8/19/2021: Around 60% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 51% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In contrast, here is how CCMP stock and the broader market fared during the 2007-08 crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

CMC Materials and S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

CCMP stock declined from levels of about $44 in October 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around $21 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying CCMP stock declined 53% from its pre-crisis peak. It saw a sharp rebound to levels of around $33 by the end of 2009, reflecting a 60% growth from its bottom. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51% from its peak in September 2007 to its bottom in March 2009, followed by a sharp recovery of 48% by January 2010.

CMC Materials Fundamentals Have Been Mixed Over The Recent Years



CMC Materials revenues increased from $0.6 billion in 2018 to $1.2 billion for the last twelve-month period. This can be attributed to higher demand for polishing slurries. However, despite the growth in revenues, the company’s bottom-line has seen a decline, with a loss of $1.63 per share for the last twelve-month period, compared to EPS of $4.31 in 2018. This can be attributed to a one-time impairment charge of over $200 million recorded in fiscal Q2 2021, weighing on its overall earnings. The impairment charge is associated with the company’s pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) products, the sales for which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, PIM sales are down 30% for the nine-month period ending June 2021.

Does CMC Materials Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations?

CMC Materials has seen its total debt grow to over $916 million currently, compared to $144 million in 2017, while its total cash decreased to $229 million from $398 million over the same period. It also generated over $263 million in cash from its operations over the last twelve-month period. The company has a sufficient liquidity cushion to meet its near term obligations.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases Since late 2020: Weak quarterly results, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment. Multiple countries have undertaken large-scale vaccine programs for Covid-19, though new variants of coronavirus resulted in an uptick in active cases.

Overall, we believe that CCMP stock is likely to see higher levels going forward. The company should benefit from an increased demand for semiconductors, given higher digitization following Covid-19, the 5G upgrade cycle in the wireless market, and the need for more advanced chips for applications such as AI and machine learning. Also, cloud computing is a big lever of semiconductor demand growth. With a rise in demand, the chip production is likely to rise, and increased production requires more consumables like slurry for polishing, and this should bode well for CCMP stock. In fact, the average of analysts price estimate for CCMP currently stands at $160, implying a good 33% premium to the current market price of $120.

While CCMP stock can see a rebound, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for AMD vs Etsy.

