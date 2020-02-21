Is Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clovis Oncology (CLVS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clovis Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLVS's full-year earnings has moved 12.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLVS has returned about 3.36% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.18%. As we can see, Clovis Oncology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CLVS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.14% so far this year, so CLVS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CLVS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

