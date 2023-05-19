Is Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1144 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLOV's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CLOV has gained about 14% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.2%. This means that Clover Health Investments, Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS). The stock is up 178.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.4% so far this year, so CLOV is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 208-stock industry is ranked #116. The industry has moved -1.5% so far this year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. and Pyxis Oncology, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

