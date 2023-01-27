Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) have been in the doghouse for months. Down 38% over the last 12 months, it's understandable why some investors have given up hope on the cloud application provider.

Yet now could be precisely the wrong time to ditch Cloudflare. Indeed, with growth stocks starting to show their first signs of life in over a year, now might be the time to load up on shares of Cloudflare.

Let's have a closer look to see why.

Is Cloudflare's business thriving or surviving?

Clouldflare is a young company. If it were a person, it would be a toddler. And, if you've ever had an experience with toddlers, you know they exhibit one trait above all else: volatility.

In much the same way, Cloudflare is still finding its footing. The company reported a decent third quarter (the three months ended on Sept. 29, 2022), with some metrics improving and others declining. Total paying customers rose to 156,000; large customers (those with over $100,000 in annual revenue) grew to 1,909. However, those positive developments were matched by deterioration in other key metrics.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin fell to 78% from 79% a year earlier. Dollar-based net retention (a key metric for SaaS companies) fell to 124% after peaking at 127% in the first quarter of 2022.

Overall, the results paint the picture of a business still finding its way forward, which is what you'd expect from a young company that is firmly in its growth stage.

How much is Cloudflare growing?

For Cloudflare, growth is the name of the game. Without it, the company is not an intriguing investment. Fortunately for Cloudflare, it is growing -- rapidly. However, the pace of growth has slowed somewhat.

Revenue growth fell to 48% in the third quarter of 2022. That's down from 54% in the prior quarter and below its three-year average of 51%. That might seem like nitpicking, but for a hypergrowth stock like Cloudflare, it matters. Any sign of slowing growth can send shares into a nosedive.

Is Cloudflare a buy right now?

Even though we're less than a month into 2023, there are signs that this year will be better for growth stocks. For example, the Vanguard Growth ETF has outperformed the Vanguard Value ETF year to date by more than 5%. Compare that to last year, when Value bested Growth by 29%.

As for Cloudflare itself, the company remains a promising one. Customers and revenue continue to grow as organizations flock to Cloudflare's integrated cloud application model to help rationalize and manage their bloated digital footprint.

Because of that, I think Cloudflare is a buy right now. That said, don't be surprised if this toddler of a company metaphorically glues the cat to the carpet by reporting a bad quarter every now and then. After all, that's what toddlers do.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudflare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.