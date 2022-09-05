Is Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cloudflare's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Cloudflare had US$1.43b of debt, up from US$401.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$1.64b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$208.0m. NYSE:NET Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Strong Is Cloudflare's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cloudflare had liabilities of US$332.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.56b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.64b and US$129.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$116.8m.

This state of affairs indicates that Cloudflare's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$19.2b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cloudflare boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cloudflare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Cloudflare reported revenue of US$813m, which is a gain of 53%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Cloudflare?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Cloudflare lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$100m and booked a US$290m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$208.0m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Cloudflare may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cloudflare (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

