Is Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cloudera Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2021 Cloudera had debt of US$490.7m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$596.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$105.7m.

How Strong Is Cloudera's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CLDR Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cloudera had liabilities of US$663.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$717.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$596.4m and US$321.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$463.2m.

Of course, Cloudera has a market capitalization of US$3.45b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cloudera also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cloudera's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cloudera wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 9.4%, to US$869m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Cloudera?

Although Cloudera had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$146m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cloudera you should know about.

