Is Closed Source Software Unethical? The Future of Web3 is Open Source

By Sunil Srivatsa, Founder of Saddle

The development of Web3 is shaping up to be very different from that of Web 2.0. The largest web applications of today are based on closed source software that runs on company-owned servers. However, these centralized business models don’t translate well into a decentralized infrastructure.

Web3 opens up new possibilities for building software where developers can take advantage of composability, built-in security, and community ownership. Together, these features change the rules of the game and make open source the new standard.

It’s completely understandable that Web 2.0 was dominated by proprietary codebases. Most open source projects could not compete with bankrolled counterparts in terms of resources, security, and market penetration. Likewise, it makes sense that development teams would want to catch the value of their contributions, and in the context of Web2, intellectual property rights were the way to do this.

Even in Web3 environments we still see projects moving along this spectrum. A certain number of popular decentralized applications have adopted restrictive licensing, others have vowed to open their codebase overtime. Some have left it to their communities to decide which route to take.

This last approach is indicative of what’s so different about Web3: applications built on decentralized infrastructure can do completely new things that weren’t possible in Web 2.0. It’s also indicative of why, going forward, closed source will become unfeasible, and in some ways, unethical.

Closed Source Interrupts Innovation

The nature of building on a smart contract platform like Ethereum makes it so that any piece of code is reusable by any other project on the network. This property, commonly known as composability, is an essential part of Web3 infrastructure where any solution built by a team can become a primitive to another solution and it is all interoperable.

What most teams building on Web3 quickly realize is that the lego block attributes of Web3 are what lead to its greatest strengths. It lets them endlessly iterate and repurpose a given concept or idea without asking for permission. Ultimately, this leads to the creation of better and better solutions for users.

There are countless examples of so-called vampire attacks wherein a development team forks the code of a project and combines it with another existing solution to create a tool that brings value to the end user. We’ll even see more of these cases as users continue exploring alternative blockchain networks and scaling solutions. These new L1s and L2s are going to need these DeFi, NFT, and DAO lego blocks that are already deployed and tested on other networks.

Closed source development would be an unnecessary roadblock to all this creativity and adaptability. A hindrance that would ultimately affect the user and the success of the space as a whole. More so, it would not guarantee any sort of competitive advantage in a context where composability is the norm.

Closed Source is Less Secure

Blockchain networks already come with certain cryptographic guarantees built into them, but perhaps the greatest security advantage in Web3 infrastructure is its inherent auditability. The fact that all the code is out in the open makes it safer in that every vulnerability is easily exposed and addressed. On the contrary, proprietary codebases can only count on so many eyeballs to have access to them and address security concerns.

An additional security advantage goes back to its composability. When multiple dapps borrow functionalities from a common smart contract, they all benefit from the security improvements made to that implementation. An example of this is seen in recent exploits where a fix in one smart contract ripples out and secures a whole ecosystem of applications all at once.

Closed Source Doesn’t Benefit Users

In Web 2.0, it used to be the case that an application had to lure a large userbase with something-for-nothing dynamics to eventually monetize their interactions via data harvesting, advertisements, or freemium services. These users, in turn, were not shareholders and never participated in the company’s returns nor governance. The results were the all around misaligned incentives that define Web 2.0 platforms.

This situation is completely different for development teams working in Web3 and leveraging its open source nature. There is a distinction in the marginal cost to starting a protocol compared to Web 2.0. Any team can now fork code, attach a token to it, and end up with a huge market cap via community incentives.

Under this model, corporations are replaced by cryptoeconomic networks. The communities formed by these networks end up owning the tool and provide a development team with everything it needs, from access to capital to market penetration. Therefore, competitive advantage in Web3 is based on building strong communities with well-aligned incentives. This, in turn, eliminates the need for restrictive licenses to make a project financially sustainable.

The Jury Is Still Out

Altogether, Web3 creates a context where a closed source approach is not only impractical but also detrimental to the overall development of the space. It misses the forest for the trees in terms of taking advantage of all the opportunities that didn’t exist in Web 2.0. Composability, built-in security, and community ownership pave the way for different kinds of business models to be built on top of decentralized infrastructure. They will also count on competitive advantages that are exclusive to their environments.

The jury is still out on whether projects that go the full Web3 route will be able to outcompete those resorting to more traditional business models. It is clear, however, that they will be making better use of the technology by creating more innovative, secure, and equitable applications.

Sunil Srivatsa is the founder and CEO of Saddle. Previously, Sunil was a senior software engineer at Uber where he worked on infrastructure security, self-driving cars in the Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), and real-time analytics. Before Uber, Sunil was an early member of the data engineering team at Square. He is also an investor at eGirl Capital and MetaCartel Ventures. Sunil earned his B.S. in Computer Science with a double major in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis.

