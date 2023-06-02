Is Clorox (CLX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Clorox (CLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CLX has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.3% on average. This shows that Clorox is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 92.7%.

The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty's current year EPS has increased 15.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clorox is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved -15.8% year to date.

Clorox and e.l.f. Beauty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.