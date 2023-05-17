Is Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Clorox (CLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clorox is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLX has returned 20.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

General Mills (GIS) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.6%.

In General Mills' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.7% so far this year, so CLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

General Mills, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 49-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +4.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Clorox and General Mills as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

