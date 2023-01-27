Is Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Clorox (CLX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Clorox is one of 198 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CLX has returned 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.7%. This means that Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

For Corteva, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.9% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Corteva, Inc. falls under the Agriculture - Operations industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.2%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Clorox and Corteva, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.