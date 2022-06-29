Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Clipper Realty (CLPR). CLPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.15. Over the last 12 months, CLPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 16.66, with a median of 21.98.

We should also highlight that CLPR has a P/B ratio of 2.16. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CLPR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.40. Within the past 52 weeks, CLPR's P/B has been as high as 2.70 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 1.97.

Finally, investors should note that CLPR has a P/CF ratio of 14.91. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.10. Over the past year, CLPR's P/CF has been as high as 21.94 and as low as 14.52, with a median of 18.05.

Another great REIT and Equity Trust - Other stock you could consider is The Geo Group (GEO), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

The Geo Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 2.99 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.30. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 17.15 and average PEG ratio of 2.39.

GEO's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.08 and as low as 2.46, with a median of 3.12. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.41, as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.31.

Furthermore, The Geo Group holds a P/B ratio of 0.83 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.40. GEO's P/B has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.88 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Clipper Realty and The Geo Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CLPR and GEO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.