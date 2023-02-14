Is ClevelandCliffs (CLF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ClevelandCliffs (CLF). CLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.84. Over the past year, CLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.79 and as low as 3.02, with a median of 5.38.

We should also highlight that CLF has a P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.68. Over the past 12 months, CLF's P/B has been as high as 2.86 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.34.

Finally, our model also underscores that CLF has a P/CF ratio of 2.99. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.67. Within the past 12 months, CLF's P/CF has been as high as 4.32 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 2.35.

Another great Mining - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is Teck Resources (TECK), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Teck Resources is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.54 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 10.84 and average PEG ratio of 1.08.

Over the last 12 months, TECK's P/E has been as high as 10.34, as low as 4.16, with a median of 6.50, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 5.32, as low as 0.11, with a median of 1.45.

Teck Resources also has a P/B ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.68. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ClevelandCliffs and Teck Resources strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CLF and TECK look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.