Is ClevelandCliffs (CLF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of ClevelandCliffs (CLF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLF and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

ClevelandCliffs is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CLF has returned 33.10% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.45%. This means that ClevelandCliffs is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CLF belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.08% so far this year, so CLF is performing better in this area.

CLF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

