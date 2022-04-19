Is ClevelandCliffs (CLF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ClevelandCliffs (CLF). CLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.76, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.36. Over the last 12 months, CLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.32 and as low as 2.98, with a median of 5.59.

Finally, we should also recognize that CLF has a P/CF ratio of 4.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CLF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.32. Over the past 52 weeks, CLF's P/CF has been as high as 22.42 and as low as 2.12, with a median of 4.23.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) may be another strong Mining - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. SVM is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Silvercorp Metals sports a P/B ratio of 1.12 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.46. In the past 52 weeks, SVM's P/B has been as high as 2.03, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.24.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ClevelandCliffs and Silvercorp Metals are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CLF and SVM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.