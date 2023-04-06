Is Clearway Energy (CWEN) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clearway Energy (CWEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clearway Energy is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clearway Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWEN's full-year earnings has moved 47.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CWEN has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. This means that Clearway Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Phillips 66 (PSX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.

Over the past three months, Phillips 66's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Clearway Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.2% so far this year, so CWEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved -2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Clearway Energy and Phillips 66. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

