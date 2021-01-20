Is Clearwater Paper (CLW) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clearwater Paper (CLW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Clearwater Paper is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLW's full-year earnings has moved 56.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CLW has gained about 6.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 6.17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clearwater Paper is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CLW belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.62% so far this year, so CLW is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

