Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Clearfield (CLFD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clearfield is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CLFD has moved about 168.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.4%. This means that Clearfield is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Celestica (CLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.4%.

The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19% so far this year, so CLFD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved +32.4% year to date.

Clearfield and Celestica could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

