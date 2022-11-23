Is Clearfield (CLFD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Clearfield (CLFD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clearfield is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CLFD has returned 48.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 31.2%. This means that Clearfield is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Asure Software Inc (ASUR). The stock has returned 1.9% year-to-date.

For Asure Software Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.9% this year, meaning that CLFD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Asure Software Inc falls under the Internet - Delivery Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Clearfield and Asure Software Inc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.