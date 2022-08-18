Is Clearfield (CLFD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clearfield (CLFD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Clearfield is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 662 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CLFD has returned about 39.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -20.4%. This means that Clearfield is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AudioEye (AEYE). The stock has returned 0.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AudioEye's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.4% so far this year, so CLFD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AudioEye, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #135. The industry has moved -44.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Clearfield and AudioEye. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





