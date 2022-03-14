Is ClearBridge Small Cap Growth A (SASMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider ClearBridge Small Cap Growth A (SASMX) as a possibility. SASMX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Franklin Templeton is responsible for SASMX, and the company is based out of San Mateo, CA. ClearBridge Small Cap Growth A made its debut in August of 1999, and since then, SASMX has accumulated about $1.33 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Jeffrey J. Russell, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2007.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 15.98%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 14%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. SASMX's standard deviation over the past three years is 24.4% compared to the category average of 15.83%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 21.71% compared to the category average of 14.07%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.18, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -0.67, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 76.7% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $7.09 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Health Industrial Cyclical

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SASMX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 1.19%. From a cost perspective, SASMX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, ClearBridge Small Cap Growth A ( SASMX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, ClearBridge Small Cap Growth A ( SASMX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

