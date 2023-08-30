Is Cleanspark (CLSK) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CleanSpark (CLSK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

CleanSpark is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLSK's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLSK has returned about 157.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11%. As we can see, CleanSpark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 46.2%.

Over the past three months, Copart, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CleanSpark belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, so CLSK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +46.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CleanSpark and Copart, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.