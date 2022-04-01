Is CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CleanSpark (CLSK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CleanSpark is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 320 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLSK's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLSK has returned about 29.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -11.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CleanSpark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is First Advantage (FA). The stock is up 6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, First Advantage's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CleanSpark belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 169 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.6% this year, meaning that CLSK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. First Advantage is also part of the same industry.

CleanSpark and First Advantage could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.