Is Cleanspark (CLSK) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CleanSpark (CLSK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CleanSpark is one of 334 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLSK's full-year earnings has moved 27.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLSK has returned about 84.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. This shows that CleanSpark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.2%.

For Fathom Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CleanSpark belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 193 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that CLSK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Fathom Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on CleanSpark and Fathom Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

