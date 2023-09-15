Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Clean Harbors (CLH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clean Harbors is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLH has moved about 48.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 12.8%. This means that Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 67.4%.

For Braze, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Braze, Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 187-stock industry is ranked #150. The industry has moved +20.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clean Harbors and Braze, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.