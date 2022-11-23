Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clean Harbors (CLH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clean Harbors is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 333 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLH has returned about 21% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 27.9%. As we can see, Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gartner (IT). The stock has returned 2.5% year-to-date.

In Gartner's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clean Harbors is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, so CLH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Gartner belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #34. The industry has moved -23.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Clean Harbors and Gartner. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.