Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Clean Harbors (CLH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clean Harbors is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLH has returned 23.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clean Harbors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HNI (HNI). The stock is up 7.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, HNI's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, HNI belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +3.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clean Harbors and HNI as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

