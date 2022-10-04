Is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Clean Energy Fuels Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Clean Energy Fuels had debt of US$32.4m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$38.3m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$187.5m in cash, leading to a US$155.1m net cash position. NasdaqGS:CLNE Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

A Look At Clean Energy Fuels' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Clean Energy Fuels had liabilities of US$126.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$78.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$187.5m as well as receivables valued at US$90.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$73.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Clean Energy Fuels could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Clean Energy Fuels boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Clean Energy Fuels's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Clean Energy Fuels reported revenue of US$359m, which is a gain of 61%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Clean Energy Fuels?

Although Clean Energy Fuels had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$17m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We think its revenue growth of 61% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Clean Energy Fuels is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

