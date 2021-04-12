Is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Clean Energy Fuels's Debt?

As you can see below, Clean Energy Fuels had US$85.7m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$138.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$52.8m net cash.

A Look At Clean Energy Fuels' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CLNE Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Clean Energy Fuels had liabilities of US$79.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$112.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$138.5m in cash and US$86.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$32.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Clean Energy Fuels' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.45b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Clean Energy Fuels has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Clean Energy Fuels can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Clean Energy Fuels had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 15%, to US$292m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Clean Energy Fuels?

While Clean Energy Fuels lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$48m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Clean Energy Fuels , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

