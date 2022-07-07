Is Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMTG's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CMTG has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -17.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CVB Financial (CVBF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

For CVB Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.8% so far this year, so CMTG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CVB Financial falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. and CVB Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

