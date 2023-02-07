Is Clarivate (CLVT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clarivate PLC is one of 650 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clarivate PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLVT's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CLVT has moved about 31.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15% on average. As we can see, Clarivate PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lyft (LYFT). The stock is up 57.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Lyft's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clarivate PLC belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.9% so far this year, so CLVT is performing better in this area.

Lyft, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +17.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Clarivate PLC and Lyft. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.