Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Civitas Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Civitas Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIVI's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CIVI has returned 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, Civitas Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.7%.

Over the past three months, Liberty Oilfield Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1403.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Civitas Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.6% so far this year, meaning that CIVI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -0.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Civitas Resources and Liberty Oilfield Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

