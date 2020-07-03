Is Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIVB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.87, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CIVB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.11 and as low as 6.43, with a median of 10.36.

CIVB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CIVB's industry has an average PEG of 2.77 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CIVB's PEG has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.29.

We should also highlight that CIVB has a P/B ratio of 0.76. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CIVB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.26. Over the past year, CIVB's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 1.05.

Finally, we should also recognize that CIVB has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CIVB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.84. Over the past year, CIVB's P/CF has been as high as 14.70 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 9.91.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Civista Bancshares is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CIVB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

