Is Civeo (CVEO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Civeo (CVEO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Civeo is one of 284 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Civeo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVEO's full-year earnings has moved 92.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CVEO has moved about 52.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 35%. This means that Civeo is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.

For Nexstar Broadcasting Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Civeo belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.4% so far this year, so CVEO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nexstar Broadcasting Group belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved -58.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Civeo and Nexstar Broadcasting Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.