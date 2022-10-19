Is City Holding (CHCO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has City Holding (CHCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

City Holding is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. City Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHCO's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHCO has gained about 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 18.1% on average. As we can see, City Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BCB Bancorp (BCBP). The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.

In BCB Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, City Holding belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1% so far this year, so CHCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCB Bancorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved -14.6% so far this year.

City Holding and BCB Bancorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





