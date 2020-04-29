Is Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Citrix Systems (CTXS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Citrix Systems is one of 614 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CTXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXS's full-year earnings has moved 5.14% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CTXS has returned about 27.31% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 6.01% on average. This means that Citrix Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CTXS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.74% so far this year, so CTXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CTXS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

