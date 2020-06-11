Is Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Citrix Systems (CTXS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Citrix Systems is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CTXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXS's full-year earnings has moved 5.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CTXS has gained about 27.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.72% on average. This shows that Citrix Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CTXS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.79% so far this year, meaning that CTXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTXS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

